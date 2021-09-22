Video review: Ach13ng’ flying so high with her new track ‘Falling’

Ach13ng’ newly-released video ‘Falling’ is a musical masterpiece that has left many of her fans flying high before falling back to the track. The song’s laid back video totally resonates perfectly with the lyrics, strong visuals and smooth vocals.

The tastefully done visuals from an artistic location also matches seamlessly with the love story behind the song.

This is without mentioning the lyrical prowess of rapper King Kaka who is featured in what is Ach13ng’s very first single.

“I was in a space of exploring the many faces of love and how we limit our experiences by wanting a tailor-made, universally agreeable style of approach that just isn’t realistic. This led me to look at the ways we hit on each other with the same old lines expecting something new or different,” Ach13ng’ said about her new track.

“I guess sometimes we need a certain type of loving so we just choose to fall for the cliché lines and tactics. We choose to clown for love,”she added.

The video has garnered more than 40,000 views on YouTube since it was uploaded early last week.

Her fans have been posting some very positive feedback. Here are a few:

“This is fire, it’s a hit song, extremely great, great voice and melodies mad lyrics, great tone, I wish my voice will be heard someday, I’m feeling this, so lit…mehn this is madddd…. support,” @Mavizzy Vibes wrote.

“The vibe has me #falling… Keep shining on empress!!!!” @Stella Wanjiru said.

“Falling for you!!! Looove this babe!! The colors, angles, vibe,” @Naitiemu commented.

“This can be a great song for shooting your shot. Beautiful” said @Imani Wambui.

Ach13ng’ has gained experience from performing in cafés hosting intimate listening parties to concerts throughout her seven year musical career. Her style of music is sound fused by a tinge of rhumba and reggae, something like Folk-Reggae- Soul.

The songbird, who is signed up with Colossal Dream Entertainment, has just finished recording an EP. She is set to release videos to various singles off the EP.