Abduction or arrest? Whereabouts of Ethiopian businessman unknown

A screen grab from a viral video that captured the moment an Ethiopian businessman was allegedly abducted in Nairobi's Kileleshwa area. PHOTO | COURTESY

A screen grab from a viral video that captured the moment an Ethiopian businessman was allegedly abducted in Nairobi's Kileleshwa area. PHOTO | COURTESY

The whereabouts of an Ethiopian businessman, who was allegedly abducted in broad daylight on Friday in Nairobi’s Kileleshwa area, remain unknown.

A viral video that captured the incident shows a traffic policeman stopping a Bentley in the middle of the road before the occupant of the vehicle is picked up by two men and bundled into another vehicle.

The man, who has since been identified as Samson Tekklemichael, is heard pleading with onlookers to record what is happening.

In another video, Tekklemichael’s wife, Milen Mezgebo, said that her husband called and told her that unknown people had kidnapped him.

“He called me and told me he had been abducted by persons he doesn’t know then his phone was disconnected. It has been off since then,” Milen said.

The men who took away the businessman, left his car in the middle of the road at the scene. Milen picked the car and reported the matter to Kilimani Police Station. The matter has also been reported to the Ethiopian Embassy in Kenya.

However, detectives in Nairobi have said they are investigating the incident. Confirming the incident, Kilimani Police Commander Andrew Muturi said DCI detectives at the station are investigating the matter.

“The police say they are still investigating, they’re not getting anything then that means we are not safe, we are not safe here ,” the businessman’s wife said.