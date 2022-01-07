Ababu Namwamba joins Tangatanga

Deputy President William Ruto (centre), and Labour Party of Kenya Leader Ababu Namwamba after alighting from a chopper during a Jubilee Party rally in Nandi County in June 2017. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA

Deputy President William Ruto (centre), and Labour Party of Kenya Leader Ababu Namwamba after alighting from a chopper during a Jubilee Party rally in Nandi County in June 2017. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA

Ababu Namwamba has declared his support for Deputy President William Ruto and his United Democratic Alliance​ (UDA)​ political outfit ahead of the August 2022 polls.

The ex-Budalangi lawmaker, who currently serves as Foreign Affairs Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS), has also appeared to hit out at opposition leader Raila Odinga.

He claimed Busia region, where he hails from, has not benefitted from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) despite consistently voting in the party for the better part of the last two decades.

“We have been supporting ODM for years but ended up with wrong leaders. Busia has lagged behind in development. It’s now high time for us to switch our loyalty to the UDA Party,” he said.

The seasoned but youthful politician also urged Western region electorate to embrace action-oriented leaders who have left a positive mark during their respective terms in office.

Namwamba has in the past served as ODM secretary general before falling out with Raila Odinga.

He is, however, yet to declare which seat he will be gunning for in the forthcoming general elections.