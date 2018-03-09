Victor Wanyama hold a plaque that he was awarded for his goal against Liverpool which was voted the best in the month of February. PHOTO | COURTESY

Harambee Stars skipper Victor Wanyama says he has forgiven his teammate at Tottenham Hotspur, Harry Kane, for cheekily questioning his shooting ability.

Wanyama made the revelation on Friday after his goal against Liverpool was voted the best in the English Premier League in the month of February.

“The good thing is that he (Kane) apologised and he said now you can shoot!” said Wanyama after receiving his plaque.

Very Happy to have won the February’s @premierleague goal of the month 🚀 #COYS 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/kByQgesXNO — Victor Wanyama (@VictorWanyama) March 9, 2018

The free scoring Kane had reportedly questioned Wanyama’s accuracy in front of goal after a number of goal attempts by the Harambee Stars skipper ended up near the corner flag in training.

BEST GOAL

Commenting on his goal which helped Tottenham earn a credible 2-2 draw at Liverpool, Wanyama said: “I just reacted before the Liverpool players and I thought I’ll just let it go. That was one of my best goals I’ve ever scored.”

Wanyama, who had come on as a substitute, triggered a breathtaking end to the match, firing home a jaw-dropping half-volley into the top corner to draw the game level at 1-1.

MISSED PENALTY

Harry Kane then missed a penalty for Spurs before Mohamed Salah sensationally put Liverpool in front in injury time with an exquisite solo effort.

But Spurs dug in late and salvaged a priceless point from a second penalty converted by Kane with the final kick of the match.

Wanyama’s strike was one of eight nominated for the award along with those of Danilo, Mario Lemina, Jose Izquierdo (twice), Salah, Sergio Aguero and Adam Smith.

It won the combined total votes of a panel of experts and from the public.