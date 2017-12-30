Wanyama’s imminent return from injury excites his fans
Posted on Dec 30, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur's Kenyan midfielder Victor Wanyama (left) rises above Chelsea's Danish defender Andreas Christensen during an English Premier League match at Wembley Stadium in London, on August 20, 2017. AFP PHOTO
By DAVID KWALIMWA
Victor Wanyama’s English club Tottenham Hotspur has excited a chunk of his loyal fans on social media by announcing that the player is on the verge of making a return to competitive action.
Through a tweet, Spurs confirmed that Wanyama, who has been nursing a knee injury since August, has now been given an all clear by the medical team to resume training with his team mates.
This particular tweet was uploaded alongside photos of the bubbly Harambee Stars skipper vying for the ball alongside his teammates and flying in tackles in his trademark style.