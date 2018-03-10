Deputy President William Ruto (centre) receives the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup from Harambee Stars then head coach Paul Put (right) and team captain Musa Mohamed when he hosted the team for breakfast at his residence in Karen on December 19, 2017. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU

Three months after Deputy President William Ruto promised to purchase a bus for Harambee Stars players, the vehicle is yet to be delivered.

And there are no signs that it will arrive anytime soon.

The DP made the pledge on December 19, 2017 at his official residence in Karen, while addressing the national football team which had just been crowned the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup champions.

“You guys have made us so proud across the country. I will make sure you get the bus in two weeks,” the DP said then.

The DP was responding to a request by the team’s stand-in captain Musa Mohamed.

CASH PLEDGE

He also handed the team a Sh15 million cash pledge consisting a donation from himself and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“We are suffering Your Excellency. At times the team encounters delays to head for training or even competitive matches and this affects our overall preparations,” Mohamed had lamented.

At the time, Nairobi News was informed senior officials from government and Football Kenya Federation were to be dispatched to Germany to purchase a state-of-the-art customised bus, complete with an air-conditioner, WI-FI, Large TV screens, a DVD player and toilet.

“The assumption is the DP must have forgotten, he is a busy man you know. But he is a man who keeps his word,” a source privy to this development said.

Nairobi News has established that the national football teams are still shuttling to and from training venues in hired mini-buses.



