The presentation of kits by SportPesa to Koth Biro teams was done at Umeme Grounds in Ziwani, Nairobi. PHOTO | COURTESY

Gaming company SportPesa has donated an assortment of football kits to 20 teams playing in the Koth Biro tournament as part of its grassroot football development project dubbed ‘Kits For Africa’.

SportPesa and Everton have been working together to collect kits donated by fans, players and members of the public at Goodison Park before distributing them throughout Africa to less privileged individuals.

The campaign began as ‘Kits For Kenya’ in October 2016 with SportPesa working with another of its football partners, Hull City Tigers.

The campaign saw more than a ton of kits donated at various stations at Hull’s stadium before then being shipped to beneficiaries across Kenya, including football teams in the Korogocho slums in Nairobi.

‘Kits for Africa’ is an initiative of SportPesa and its international partners – Hull City, Everton and Southampton.

The project aims to distribute football kits donated by communities allied to the three clubs for distribution to grassroot teams in Africa.

FOOTBALL DEVELOPMENT

“Koth Biro has a rich history having been a launch pad for so many professional footballers in this country. We are therefore happy to present them with these kits from our partners as a show of support to the great contribution that this tournament makes to our country’s football development,” said SportPesa’s Football Development Manager Patrick Naggi.

The teams that received the kits Lebanon FC, Young Achievers, Rongai Youth, Shauri Moyo Sportiff, MASA, Eastleigh North, Shofco, Pellico, Mwiki FC, Githurai All Stars and Team Umeme.

Others are Ziwani Combined, Mamba, Headquarter, Country Bus, Flats Tornadoes, South B All Stars, Piuretto, South C, and Kamukunji Falcons.

Koth Biro CEO Robert Ocholla urged the teams to capitalize on the SportPesa goodwill to nurture more footballers to help Kenya realize the dream of participating in the World Cup someday.

The latest kit handover comes a week after a similar distribution in Nyeri County in which six teams benefited. The six included two women’s football clubs.