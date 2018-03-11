Kenya's Oscar Ouma evades a tackle from Inaki Villanueva of Spain during the Canada leg of the HSBC Sevens World Series at the BC Place Stadium Centre on March 10, 2018 in Vancouver. AFP PHOTO

Kenya will attempt to reach the semi finals of the Main Cup for the first time this season in the HSBC Sevens World Series when they take on England tonight at the Vancouver Sevens.

The Kenyan team stormed the quarters after chalking up two wins to finish second in Pool C behind Fiji.

Shujaa beat France 14-7, thanks to a last minute try by Oscar Ouma before whipping Spain 43-0 in their second group match to book their place in the quarters.

250TH CAREER TRY

In their last pool match, the hard fighting Shujaa went down 24-21 to Fiji. The silver lining in that loss, however, was Collins Injera’s 250th career try.

The only other player with more tries than Injera in the all-time scorers’ list is Englishman Dan Norton who tops the list with 283 tries.

The other Main Cup quarters fixtures will feature Australia against South Africa, Fiji versus Argentina while New Zealand with be up against the USA.

Kenya’s match against England will be the last of the quarter finals fixtures with kick off scheduled for 10:14pm (Kenyan time).