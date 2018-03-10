Kenya Golf Union chairman Richard Wanjalla (right) hands over The Game of Golf in East Africa Book to NMG golf writer Larry Ngala on October 3, 2017 at Karen Country Club. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO

This award is given to individuals who have distinguished themselves over a period of time in their service to the sport.

Also among the inductees is former President Mwai Kibaki, who also is the patron of the Kenya Golf Union.

Ngala is a veteran journalist who has written about golf for close to four decades.

Over that period he has covered numerous editions of the Kenya Open tournament plus other global and continental competitions.

“It’s interesting to know that people appreciate what I do to the game of golf. My aim over the years has been to try and encourage more Kenyans to play golf and at the same time trying to demystify the game,” said Ngala.