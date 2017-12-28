Kariobangi Sharks striker Juma Masoud (left) receives SJAK/LG Golden Ball award from AIPS President Gianni Merlo for his performance in the 2017 season of the SportPesa Premier League on December 18, 2017 at National Museum, Nairobi. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO

Harambee Stars and Kariobangi Sharks forward Masoud Juma is on the verge of a lucrative move to top South African club SuperSport United.

Nairobi News also understands that the 2017 SportPesa Premier League Golden Boot winner has attracted the interest of Albanian outfit KF Skënderbeu Korçë, which competed in the preliminary phase of the Uefa Europa League in 2016.

One of the said bids is reportedly from top South African club SuperSport, a side that featured in the final of the 2017 Caf Confederation Cup.

Neither of these two clubs has however met the Sh20 million ($200,000) asking price demanded by the Kenyan club, which finished third on its debut season in Kenya’s top flight league.

A source privy to the negotiations told Niarobi news that SuperSport are favourites to sign up the player given that the club is ready to offer Juma as much as Sh1 million ($10,000) in salaries and bonuses, while the European club can only match up half the figure.

Juma topped the scorers’ chart with 17 goals in the just concluded season of the SportPesa Premier League.

The player also netted twice for Harambee Stars during the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup this month, including in the thrilling 2-2 draw against Zanzibar in the final as hosts Kenya went on to win the title on post-match penalties.

A skillful player with pace to burn, Juma, who now is considered among the top three strikers in the country alongside Micheal Olunga and Jesse Were, will be praying for a breakthrough, having in the past year also attended trials in Sweden.



