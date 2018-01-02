Harambee Stars striker Masoud Juma (left) controls the ball under pressure from Libya's Ahmed Altribi during 2017 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup tournament at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO

Kenya international striker Masoud Juma has completed a high profile move to South African top flight club Cape Town City.

The South African club announced the acquisition of the former Kariobangi Sharks forward for an undisclosed fee via Twitter on Tuesday.

The club also didn’t reveal the length of Juma’s contract but said it is thrilled that the player decided to join them.

Cape Town City is delighted to announce the acquisition of 21 year old Kenyan international striker, and African top goalscorer of the year – Masoud Juma!#iamCityFC #FutureIsNow pic.twitter.com/voD72kR5d7 — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) January 2, 2018

📝 The undisclosed transfer fee, was accepted by Juma’s club Kariobangi Sharks in the @TheOfficialKPL ahead of bids from Europe, Egypt, and South Africa – and the club is thrilled that Juma in the end decided to join Cape Town City. pic.twitter.com/Z8cjM4V495 — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) January 2, 2018

Joining a club, which is currently placed second on the Premier Soccer League standings at the halfway stage of the campaign, the next phase of Juma’s career is expected to get better.

Cape Town City are currently managed by ex-Bafana Bafana forward Benni McCarthy who emerged the top scorer at the 1998 Africa Nations Cup in Burkina Faso.

McCarthy is also remembered for winning the golden boot in the Portuguese league back in 2004, the same year he also won the Uefa Champions League under the tutelage of current Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.

The 40-year-old coach also turned out for Ajax Amsterdam (Holland), Celta Vigo (Spain), Blackburn Rovers and West Ham (England) as well as Orlando Pirates (South Africa) during a chequered playing career.

Cape Town City have meanwhile heaped praise on Juma – who finished as top scorer in the SportPesa Premier League last season – with the club describing the player as one of the best forwards in Africa.

🗣 “At just 21, Juma has proven to be Africa’s most prolific goalscorer. His quality is evident, as is the interest for him in Europe. He is still young and needs to be nurtured. But once he adapts and settles in, he has all the makings of a lethal out and out nine… pic.twitter.com/AAZP2if2q8 — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) January 2, 2018

Juma scored three goals in as many outings for the national team in 2017, with two of the goals coming during the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup which Kenya hosted and won.



