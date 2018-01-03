Musa Mohammed during a past training session with national team at Utalii Sports Club ground. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO

Musa Mohammed has asked to leave Gor Mahia, in a development that is set to end the footballer’s nine-year association with the club.

According to the club’s assistant secretary general Ronald Ngala, Mohammed, 26, walked into the club’s secretariat on Tuesday afternoon and informed the management that he isn’t keen on renewing his contract with the club.

“He has told us that he wants to travel to Turkey and try find himself a club. He is a free agent and so we couldn’t ask many questions on which club wants him over there,” Ngala told Nairobi News.

“His contract is over since December. He had earlier indicated his willingness to renew it. When we saw him dithering on making a final decision, we moved to sign Charles Momanyi from (Kakamega) Homeboyz as cover,” Ngala said.

RENEW CONTRACT

“He had earlier indicated his willingness to renew his contract which expired in December. It is a big blow to lose our captain, he has been instrumental and we were banking on him for the continental assignments.”

Mohammed, a younger sibling to star boxer Fatuma Zarika, has been a vital cog in Gor Mahia’s defence in the last six years or so, since he broke into the first team.

He has made over 200 appearances for the club, winning three league titles. Over this period, he worked with several coaches, including Zedekiah Otieno, Anaba Awono, Zdravko Logarusic, Bobby Williamson, Frank Nutall, Ze Maria and currently Dylan Kerr.

Mohammed, who captained the national football team to victory at the recent Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup, has in the past been linked with moves to South Africa and Zambia.



Latest Stories

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus