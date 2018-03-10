Newly appointed Guinea national football team coach Paul Put (receives) key to his new car. PHOTO | COURTESY

Former Harambee Stars coach Paul Put wasn’t kidding when he expressed his reservations about the quality of car offered to him by Football Kenya Federation during his 74 days as national team coach.

Now coach of the Guinea national team, Put was on Friday pictured grinning from ear to ear as the Guinea FA offered him a brand new latest model of Toyota RAV 4 for his use during his stay in the country.

The a brand new model of the is estimated to cost Sh6 million.

“Paul Put was entrusted with the keys of the Syli Internationale by Feguifoot boss Antonio Souare at the same time as those of a brand new Toyota 4×4. Hopefully, it will be as fun to drive as a team that still has engine capacity like Naby Keita,” David Kalfa, a famed journalist remarked.

During his stint at the helm of Stars, Put who never got to meet the country’s foreign based players, complained to the Daily Nation about using an ‘old car.’

SMALL CAR

He also claimed efforts to get him a new car for personal use had been frustrated.

“About the car, the (Kenya) federation asked me what make I wanted and I told them to give me a decent car, then they said they would get me a four-wheel drive car because of the long distances involved. After (Cecafa), we went with (FKF president) Nick (Mwendwa) and (chief executive) Robert (Muthomi) to check it out but nothing came of it,” Put said.

“I’ve been using a small Toyota car from the federation, which was not comfortable but I never complained. In Gambia and Algeria, I was driving a Range Rover Sport, in Burkina Faso a Prado and in Jordan I was provided with a driver by the Prince (Ali Bin Hussein). None of those countries assigned me a second-hand car that never came like Kenya did.”

Besides the brand new car, Put is also expected to pocket about Sh4.5 million at his new workstation, which amounts to a 300 percent salary increment in comparison to what he was earning in Kenya.

In Guinea, he is tasked with leading the country to qualify for the eighth Africa Nations Cup.

