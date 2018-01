Bandari FC team manager Alfred Obwaka Achayo consults with a referee during a past KPL match. PHOTO | FILE

Bandari FC team manager Alfred Obwaka Achayo is dead.

Achayo collapsed in the bathroom and was pronounced dead on arrival at the Mewa Hospital on Wednesday night.

He had had watched the English Premier League match between Arsenal and Chelsea at his Majengo house with his wife and members of Bandari TC technical staff before complaining of pain in the lower abdomen.