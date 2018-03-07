Adel Amrouche reacts on the touchline during a past Harambee Stars match in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO

Former Harambee Stars coach Adel Amrouche has rejected an opportunity to make a comeback in the same capacity, Nairobi News understands.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) are currently searching for a new coach for the national team in the wake of the recent abrupt resignation of Paul Put under a cloud of controversial.

According to FKF chief executive Robert Muthomi, Amrouche ‘doesn’t seem willing’ to make a return.

LUCRATIVE JOB

Nairobi News also understands that Amrouche has since landed a lucrative job as coaches instructor in his native Belgium. He also doubles up as a pundit at top Asian Sports Channel BEin Sports.

The former Burundi coach is also said to be confident of winning a case of wrongful dismissal which he has lodged against FKF at Fifa.

Should he win this case, he is in line for atleast Sh60 million in compensation.

Meanwhile, FKF has announced that a new Stars coach will be unveiled in ‘the coming days’.



Latest Stories

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus