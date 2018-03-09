Adel Amrouche reacts on the touchline during a past Harambee Stars match in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO

Former Harambee Stars coach Adel Amrouche has said he could consider a second stint at the helm of the national team, even though he believes Football Kenya Federation do not want him back.

Amrouche also claimed that FKF offered him the job of Technical Director which he turned down. Romanian Anders Spiers is FKF’s current Technical Director.

He added that he would consider withdrawing a case of wrongful dismissal that he has filed against the federation at FIFA if he is allowed to take back his job as coach. He managed Harambee Stars between 2013-2014.

The Belgian made the comments on Facebook in response to a story published by Nairobi News that had detailed his fallout with the federation.

The story quoted a Tweet from Football FKF’s chief executive Robert Muthomi, who stated that the Belgian trainer didn’t seem keen for a second stint at the helm.

Amrouche is claiming his dues accrued by former office and he took the case to FIFA. We have reached out but he does not seem willing to take up the role https://t.co/azpLubL6lw — Robert Muthomi (@robert_muthomi) March 5, 2018

“Big Lies,” Amrouche responded. I always wanted to be back in Harambee with my friend (Jacob) Ghost Mulee. FKF and his boss don’t want (me).”

Amrouche, who also enjoyed stints in Equatorial Guinea, Democratic Republic of Congo and Burundi, also suggested the federation fears his personality.

“It is only about my personality (that they don’t want me, they can’t interfere in my work of chose(n) players in my place.”

“I was in Kenya last year to find solutions but they propose me job as technical director.”

“Kenyans know coach Adel and Adel know(s) who is correct.”

FKF are currently shopping for a coach to replace Paul Put who quit suddenly last month citing a lack of adequate support.

Frenchman Bernard Simondi and Phillipe Troussier, current Malawi national team coach Ronny Van Geneugden, plus Englishman Johnny Mckinstry are considered front runners for the role.



Latest Stories

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus