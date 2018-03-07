FILE PHOTO

Kenyan women have narrated how their mothers in law treated them during their first visit which turned out to be their most embarrassing moments.

Some even listed the kind of questions they were asked during the first introduction, including very personal ones about their sexual lives with their husbands to be.

One narrated, “Being my first introduction mother was so welcoming and since she is somehow old that she can’t cook the mfanyikazi cooked and served tukamaliza… guess the first question… ghai!! Am in shock hadi Saa hii… eti umekunywa dawa za family planning mara ngapi? Yet I don’t use any contraceptives at all… eti sitaki mtu amemaliza watoto.”

Another narrated, “Mimi niliulizwa na MIL have you had sex yet? Nikamwambia mtu hanunuangi gari bila road test. Karibu mzee na FIL wanyongwe na chakula. Always have answers at your fingertips. These MILs have no chills. Mine is funny tho.”

SINGLE MUMS

Another woman wrote, “Mine told me that my skirt was very short nikamwambia infact hii ndiyo the longest I have nilitaka kutrim ije juu kidogi na kuongeza slit. She was shocked that was 10 years ago… Hakuwahi niuliza swali za makanga na ananiogopa ati mimi ni bonoko lol.”

Yet another wrote, “Hahaaaa… Mi niliambiwa point blank eti wasichana wa kuokotwa Nairobi ni malaya wa kuuza pombe kwa bar.”

Another wondered, “Na wenye tulipelekwa na mother-in-law akatupea tot ya whisky na tukachapa coz sipendi kujaribiwa imani mimi tutasimama pande ipi?”

One woman wrote, “Wangu hata ni boyfriend’s mother hata we are not engaged aliniuliza mamangu anafanya kazi gani, Kama ameolowa juu watoto Wa single mothers hawananga heshima (mark you are I’ve been raised by a single mum) then she told me akinikosoa nikiwa wife wa son yake atanipiga na anifukuze😬😬 and she laughed as if that was funny!!”

Another added, “My aunt aliulizwa kama anakula mkate full peke yake, akajibu ‘hiyo kazi mtoto wako ananifanya usiku ata unaeza kula bread tano umalize.’ MIL alinyamaza.”





Latest Stories

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus