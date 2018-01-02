Ms Phoebe Achieng at the Nakuru Level 5 Hospital on Monday. She lost her husband and four children in the Migaa accident. PHOTO | JOHN NJOROGE

Ms Phoebe Achieng, who is recuperating at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital after surviving the deadly accident at Migaa, near Salgaa in Nakuru County, still hopes to see her husband and their four children.

As she lays on her hospital bed, she does not know what happened to her other family members.

She has confirmed the death of two of her sons, who were pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital, but Ms Achieng is still hoping that her husband and two other boys are alive.

Due to her condition, the nursing officer in charge of the hospital, Ms Teresia Mungai, opted not to divulge information on the fate of her other family members.

Confirming the accident, which happened on Sunday morning, Rift Valley Regional Coordinator Wanyama Musiambo said four children had died during the crash in which a total of 36 people perished.

LAST MOMENTS

Ms Achieng’s husband and one child were among those who died on the spot while her other son, who was admitted at the Molo sub-county hospital, also died while receiving treatment.

Ms Achieng said she had four children aged 14, 13, two and a two-month-old baby.

On Monday, Ms Achieng spoke of her two other boys being at Molo hospital, though she was not sure whether they were dead or alive.

“I hope to see my children, though I am not sure whether they are alive or dead. I have received contradicting information from my relatives who tell me they are alive while others claim they are both dead,” she said.

While recalling the last moments she had with the children, she said the family was hoping to celebrate the New Year in Nairobi after celebrating Christmas at their rural home in Kisumu.

SURVIVOR

“Since two of the boys were feeling unwell, I encouraged them to be patient until we get to Nairobi to seek treatment,” she added.

Mr James Migire, on the other hand, has been sitting by the bedside watching over his wife, who also survived the accident on Sunday.

He could not believe that his wife, Jecinta Mbiya, was lucky to be among the few who came out of the bus wreck alive.

“Today, I went to Salgaa police station and was I was shocked when I saw the wreckage of the bus. I am thankful to God for giving her another chance to live,” said Mr Migire.

The accident forced him to cut short his holiday at his rural home in Kisumu, where they had attended Christmas festivities. Ms Migire is nursing head and chest injuries.



