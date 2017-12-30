Members of the public usher in the New Year 2017 during the Pamoja Concert at Eldoret Sports Club on January 01, 2017. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA

The year 2017 has come to an end and it is time to celebrate the beginning of the New Year 2018. Whether you are a party animal or the type that loves crossing over into the New Year with good food, drink and music, there are no shortage of places- in and out of town – to indulge yourself one last time this year.

So here are some of the places Kenyans will be bid goodbye to 2017 and usher in the year 2018:

1. NRG Wave, Mombasa – What promises to be the party of the year will go down at Wild Waters Mombasa where 12 A-list artistes, 12 top DJs and 3 unique stages will be lined up to thrill revelers into the New Year.

Some of the big names that will be on stage include Nyashinski, Khaligraph Jones, King Kaka, Avril, and Akothee. Also in the house will be top DJ’s will including DJ Wesley, DJ Hypnotic, DJ Xclusive, MC DNG, MC Gates and Mzazi Willy Tuva.

2. Safari Park, Nairobi – Tanzanian artiste Rich Mavoko of the Roho Yangu hit single will join Kenyans in welcoming the New Year in what has been dubbed the Royal Party at Safari Park Hotel, Nairobi.

3. Club Sting, Nairobi – Many fans would have expected the group Sauti Sol to be probably out of town for New Year party. Apparently, they are not and the place to catch them will be in Nairobi’s Club Sting.

The group will have an extra special reason to celebrate, as lead singer Bien-Aime Barasa will be celebrating his birthday. Word of caution though. Sauti Sol are infamous for making their birthday parties a big deal. So be ready for one hell of party!

4. Space Lounge, Nairobi – Strange as it may sound, Kenya’s top and regionally celebrated deejays Creme de la Creme and DJ Mfalme will both be at Club Space Lounge. Even with all the demand the two deejays have decided to stay in Nairobi to celebrate the New Year.

5. Crayfish Camp, Naivasha – Bongo flava big names Diamond Diamond Platinumz will headline the Chrome Invasion New Year Bash in Naivasha’s Crayfish Camp. The two will be joined by top Kenya artistes Nameless, Wyre and Arrow Bow as well as a host of celebrity DJs.

But Diamond will undoubtedly be the show stopping act with an array of his popular hits such as Hallelluyah, Sikomi, Love You Die and the newly released Waka featuring acclaimed US rapper Rick Ross.

6. Dolce, Nairobi – The newly renovated Club Dolce will welcome the New Year with Benga sounds from celebrated Kenyan songbird Suzanna Owiyo. The ‘Queen of Benga’ will be joined by a complete back-up band to thrill her fans with some of her popular hits.

7. Ole Sereni, Nairobi – Big Five Restaurant at Ole Sereni offer guests fine cuisines from around accompanied with cocktails to welcome the New Year while at the Eagles Steakhouse there will be a tasty seven-course gourmet menu to be washed down with fine wines.

On January 1, 2018, Big Five Restaurant will have a New Year’s brunch with sparkling wine and cocktails from 12:30 pm.

8. Sankara, Nairobi – Revelers in Nairobi will be treated to a black tie party themed License to Party Sankara Hotel, with entertainment being provided by DJ Chopstik. There will also be a carnival with amazing entertainment by DJ Mix Master Lenny.

At the Graze Restaurant, there will be a unique five-course dinner crafted for the occasion in an intimate setting as diners toast to the New Year with a glass of Moët & Chandon champagne.

9. Sarova Stanley, Nairobi – Still in Nairobi, revelers will have a chance to celebrate the New Year with an exquisite five course menu and great live music from Mwai and The Truth Band in a black tie dinner & dance at Sarova Stanley Hotel.

Two lucky couples stand a chance to win two return tickets to London on Kenya Airways and four nights’ accommodation in central London at the Sarova Rembrandt Hotel, Knightsbridge.