The Kenya Meteorological Service has warned that there will be heavy rainfall in many parts of the country from Monday.

The meteorological department however says that the rains will not be as heavy as the one experienced in the past week.

“Heavy rainfall of more than 40mm in 24 hours is expected from Tuesday March 13, 2018 over Western, South, Central Rift Valley and Central Kenya including Nairobi,” Kenya Meteorological Service said in a statement.

The weatherman has also issued a flood warning in urban areas asking people not to walk or drive in moving water.

FLASH FLOODS

The counties to be affected by the heavy rainfall include Kisii, Kericho, Bomet, Narok, Migori, Kakamega, Kajiado, Nakuru, Kwale, Marsabit, Wajir, Isiolo and Turkana.

Samburu, Nairobi, Nyeri, Kiambu, Muranga, Kitui, Machakos, Makueni, Kwale, Kilifi, Mombasa, Lamu and Taita Taveta will also experience a similar weather pattern.

Residents of urban areas have been advised to be on the lookout for flash floods.

Counties which border Tanzania, such as Narok, Kajiado, Taita Taveta and Kwale, will start experiencing moderate rainfall from Saturday.

The country has been experiencing heavy rains and floods for past two weeks that have killed more than 10 people.





