A video of the Deputy President William Ruto struggling to learn the famous Odi dance has excited users online.

Mr Ruto, dressed in sweat-pants, t-shirt and sports shoes, looked awkward trying to pull off the moves.

The hands-over-the-head move proved the most difficult for Ruto, though he somehow pulled off the turnaround move.

The DP was being couched by Timeless Noel during the Run for the Bibleless event at Uhuru Gardens.

Ruto keenly watched Noel’s legs and hands and made his failed attempt at acing the Odi dance.

I thought Odi dance was coming to and end.. then The Deputy president William ruto decided to reinvent It😏😏.. now watu was. Kumira kumira will have to learn it,😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ONDUUT4k7p — King In The North🌣 (@Charlie_Jr4) March 12, 2018

Here is the video by Timeless Noel.





