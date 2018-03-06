The 38-year-old victim Daniel Mauti Obara. PHOTO | RUTH MBULA

A village in Botibigi, Kisii county was left in shock after a man speared a pedestrian in the heart and drank his blood before fleeing.

The 38-year-old victim Daniel Mauti Obara was on his way to collect a debt on Monday evening when he was attacked by the vampire man, identified as Kennedy Keraka alias Ruto.

Angry villagers retaliated by razing the ‘vampire man’s’ house. When the Nation team visited the scene, they found the 12-roomed house still smoldering.

Several avocado trees and a banana plantation belonging to the suspect were also destroyed.

Villagers said the ‘vampire man’ was from the neighbouring Borongo village. He speared the victim when they met on road and went on to drink his blood.

NAIROBI’S SLUMS

The victim’s brother Vincent Ondabu said the attacker was a known criminal who lived in one of Nairobi’s slums and occasionally visited his rural home.

He said the incident has left them in shock as their elder brother was a peace loving man.

“The perpetrator, his wife and four children fled their home soon after the murder,” Mr Ondabu said.

The victim’s wife Rispah Kwamboka Obara said her husband had left home Monday evening to collect debt from a friend.

“I do not know what happened. We just received news later that my husband had been speared right into his heart after he met with his assailant on the road,” she said.

The mother of five children said the debt amounted to Sh1 600.

“I do not know why the assailant attacked him yet there had been no known conflict between them,” she said.

FULL GLARE

Mr Joshua Onderi, an uncle of the victim, narrated to journalists how the ‘vampire man’ was seen committing the offence in full glare of the public.

“He was spotted drinking the blood by a motor bike rider who was passing by,” he said.

“The killer comes from a neighbouring village but he rarely talks to people. He has no friends around and he neither visits his neighbours nor allows them into his homestead,” said Mr Onderi.

Gucha South police boss Moses Kanyi said they are trailing the suspect who escaped via Trans Mara and had been tracked to Sirare border town enroute Tanzania.

“We have taken up the matter and urge locals to be peaceful and avoid taking the law into their own hands,” said Mr Kanyi.