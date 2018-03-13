President Uhuru Kenyatta greets U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson after a meeting at State House on March 9, 2018. PHOTO | PSCU

President Donald Trump has sacked Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, a day after the US top diplomat left Nairobi.

According to Washington Post, President Trump had last Friday asked Tillerson to step aside, and the embattled top diplomat cut short his trip to Africa on Monday to return to Washington.

He will be replaced with CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2018

Tillerson left Kenya on Monday after a three-day visit that saw him meet President Uhuru Kenyatta and other officials.

He was headed to Chad.



