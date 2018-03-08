President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta share a light kiss during a past public function in Mombasa. PHOTO | COURTESYPresident Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta share a light kiss during a past public function in Mombasa. PHOTO | COURTESY
By EVELYNE MUSAMBI

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday excited Twitter with a narration of how he met First Lady Margaret Kenyatta.

Uhuru wrote how he met Margaret at a swimming pool and it was his father, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta who told him to chat her up.

He went on heap praises at Margret stating how she is a strong woman and his best friend as he wished all women a happy International Women’s Day.

The narration of the meet up at the swimming pool is however inconsistent with a previous on.

On July 23, 2017 the president gave a different story of how he first met the First Lady during a Facebook live chat.

“I first met her brother. Her brother and I were in secondary school together and we became friends. Through him, I managed to meet his younger sister and we started off a relationship that has lasted from high school till now, and I’m thankful to God for that,” Uhuru stated then.

President Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta have three children, Jomo Kenyatta, Ngina Kenyatta and Jaba Kenyatta.


