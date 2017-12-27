President Uhuru Kenyatta gives books to children during a Christmas party hosted for children at State House, Nairobi. PHOTO | PSCUPresident Uhuru Kenyatta gives books to children during a Christmas party hosted for children at State House, Nairobi. PHOTO | PSCU
By MWENDE KASUJJA

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris wants President Uhuru Kenyatta to cancel this year’s State House New Year party and use the funds to clear bills for patients  detained at Kenyatta National Hospital.

Passaris made a tour of the hospital just before the Christmas festivities and held talks with some of the detained patients. She later posted videos of her visit on Twitter.

The patients said they lacked funds to clear their hospital bills despite mobilising family members.

Passaris addressed President Kenyatta in one of her videos, urging him to spread the Christmas joy by ensuring the patients are released from the hospital.

She also visited various children’s homes in Nairobi where she donated foodstuffs.

Passaris said if the Women Affirmative Fund had provisions she would have used it to clear the patients’ bills. The terms of use for the kitty prohibit such expenditures.


