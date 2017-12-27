President Uhuru Kenyatta gives books to children during a Christmas party hosted for children at State House, Nairobi. PHOTO | PSCU

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris wants President Uhuru Kenyatta to cancel this year’s State House New Year party and use the funds to clear bills for patients detained at Kenyatta National Hospital.

Passaris made a tour of the hospital just before the Christmas festivities and held talks with some of the detained patients. She later posted videos of her visit on Twitter.

The patients said they lacked funds to clear their hospital bills despite mobilising family members.

Passaris addressed President Kenyatta in one of her videos, urging him to spread the Christmas joy by ensuring the patients are released from the hospital.

She also visited various children’s homes in Nairobi where she donated foodstuffs.

Passaris said if the Women Affirmative Fund had provisions she would have used it to clear the patients’ bills. The terms of use for the kitty prohibit such expenditures.

Herbert was involved in an accident in Eastleigh. He has been treated and detained so he now sleeps on the floor in Kenyatta National Hospital with many others due to his inability to pay the hospital bills. @UKenyatta #ReleaseDetainedPatients pic.twitter.com/2jKJlGjmiZ — Esther M Passaris (@EstherPassaris) December 24, 2017

Media is not allowed into Kenyatta National Hospital who is being protected? Access to information is a public right. Kenyans need to know road carnage victims detained due to lack of insurance and inability to pay the high cost of treatment. @UKenyatta #ReleaseDetainedPatients pic.twitter.com/JIkFP7T7IA — Esther M Passaris (@EstherPassaris) December 24, 2017

Many poor Kenyans men, women and children alike are held hostage in our public hospitals due to lack of insurance and their inability to meet acquired medical costs. Mary Wanjiku is one of many women detained along the corridors. @UKenyatta #ReleaseDetainedPatients pic.twitter.com/W1oWAXiFab — Esther M Passaris (@EstherPassaris) December 24, 2017





