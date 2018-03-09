Nasa co-principals (from left) Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka and Moses Wetangula during a past meeting. PHOTO | NATION.

The National Super Alliance (Nasa) co-principals on Friday claimed that there were not privy to the meeting between Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In a statement jointly made by Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula, the leaders said they got to know of the meeting through the media.

“This morning the 9th day of March 2018 we saw through the media a meeting between The President and Rt. Hon. Raila Amolo Odinga. Nasa is a coalition of Four political parties namely, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), Wiper Democratic Movement-Kenya (WDM-K), Amani National Congress (ANC) and Ford Kenya,” the three said in the statement.

They went on to state that they, together with Mr Odinga, would deliberate on the Friday happenings in a planned retreat.

“While we have always advocated for dialogue, as Co-Principals of the Nasa Coalition, we were not privy to the discussions at Harambee House. The Four Nasa Co-principals have however scheduled a retreat on Monday 12th March, 2018 when we shall deliberate on the political developments,” the statement concluded.