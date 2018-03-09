President Uhuru Kenyatta and Nasa leader Raila Odinga shake hands during their meeting at Harambee House, Nairobi. PHOTO | NATIONPresident Uhuru Kenyatta and Nasa leader Raila Odinga shake hands during their meeting at Harambee House, Nairobi. PHOTO | NATION
By SYLVANIA AMBANI

Kenyans have expressed mixed reactions to the unexpected meeting between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Nasa leader Raila Odinga on Friday morning in Nairobi.

The two leaders met for the first time in a closed-door meeting at Harambee House since the hotly contested August 8, 2017 General Election and October 26, 2017 repeat presidential poll that Mr Odinga boycotted.

Both leaders, in their speeches, said that their talks revolved around working together in uniting the people of Kenya and healing the nation.

On Twitter, the two leaders were largely commended for putting their long standing differences aside.

However, there are those who felt the meeting was merely a case of two friends coming out to take care of each other’s interests.