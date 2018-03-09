President Uhuru Kenyatta and Nasa leader Raila Odinga shake hands during their meeting at Harambee House, Nairobi. PHOTO | NATION

Kenyans have expressed mixed reactions to the unexpected meeting between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Nasa leader Raila Odinga on Friday morning in Nairobi.

The two leaders met for the first time in a closed-door meeting at Harambee House since the hotly contested August 8, 2017 General Election and October 26, 2017 repeat presidential poll that Mr Odinga boycotted.

Both leaders, in their speeches, said that their talks revolved around working together in uniting the people of Kenya and healing the nation.

On Twitter, the two leaders were largely commended for putting their long standing differences aside.

However, there are those who felt the meeting was merely a case of two friends coming out to take care of each other’s interests.

‘We need to save our children from ourselves. My brother and I have decided to end these differences today!’ Raila Odinga making a statement alongside President Kenyatta at Harambee House. #UhuruRailaTalks — O S I A N Y® 🇰🇪 (@DavidOsiany) March 9, 2018

What have just happened in Harambee House is typical of friends looking after each others interests. — karuciu (@karskh) March 9, 2018

For the first time in a long time President Kenyatta has put the country first. — Ndiba wa Wanjiku (@Ndiba11) March 9, 2018

How Miguna Miguna is watching President Kenyatta meet Raila at Harambee house #UhuruRailaTalks pic.twitter.com/cTMckutMiU — Műnéz Kìptőö Lömáríà ✡🇰🇪 (@MunezLomaria) March 9, 2018

The meeting between President Kenyatta and Raila Odinga at Harambee House as a first step towards uniting Kenyans is Commendable. Enemies of progress and development can continue criticising — Gran™ (@Itsjaja_G) March 9, 2018

The problem with Kenyans is that they take politics serious. President Kenyatta and Raila Odinga are probably in the same Whatsapp discussing about football and girls while their supporters are out here hating on each other! 🚮🚮 — JN SHINE (@jn_shine) March 9, 2018