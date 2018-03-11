Bereaved Citizen TV news anchor Kanze Dena. PHOTO | COURTESY OF MNET

President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned Citizen TV news anchor Kanze Dena’s father Harry Kitao Stephens who passed away on Sunday.

In his condolence message conveyed in a release, President Kenyatta said the deceased will be remembered for his focus and zeal to improve his community and the nation.

The president also posted similar messages on his official Twitter handle.

“It is with grief and a deep sense of loss that I learnt of the death of Mr Stephens and I convey my deep sympathies and heartfelt condolences to his family, relatives and friends,” the president said.

It is with grief and a deep sense of loss that I learnt of the death of Mr Harry Kitao Stephens and I convey my deep sympathies and heartfelt condolences to his family, relatives and friends. The late Mr Stephens was father to Kanze Dena, anchor of “Nipashe” on Citizen TV. — Uhuru Kenyatta (@UKenyatta) March 11, 2018

GREAT LEGACY

“At this moment of sorrow and grief, my thoughts and prayers are with the family, relatives and friends of Mr Stephens. It is my prayer that the Almighty God will give you all the strength to bear the loss.”

President Kenyatta said the deceased will remain a great legacy to his family, community and the nation which he served with commitment and dedication.

The late Mr Stephens is brother-in-law of Taveta MP Naomi Shaban.

Mr Stephens was at the forefront in community initiatives for the education of children in Kibra (Nairobi), Kisauni (Mombasa), and Taveta (Taita Taveta county).