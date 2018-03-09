President Uhuru Kenyatta and Nasa leader address a joint press conference at Harambee House on March 09, 2017. PHOTO | SCREENSHOT

President Kenyatta on Friday morning met his political arch-rival and National Super Alliance (Nasa) leader Raila Odinga at Harambee House in Nairobi.

This is the first time the two are meeting since their fallout following the hotly contested August 8, 2017 General Election and October 26, 2017 repeat presidential poll that Mr Odinga boycotted.

The agenda of the meeting was not immediately clear.

Mr Kenyatta and Mr Odinga are expected to address the nation shortly.

Siaya Senator James Orengo, a close ally of Mr Odinga, told Reuters that the meeting was still on as at 11am.

“It’s happening now, but we’ll come out with the details once its over,” he is quoted as saying.

State House Spokesman Manoah Esipisu told reporters that Mr Odinga would be the first to make an address before President Kenyatta makes his remarks.

However, Mr Esipisu said the two would not take any questions from journalists.

The address and meeting come on the day US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is expected to land in Nairobi on his tour of Africa.



