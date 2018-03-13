President Uhuru Kenyatta addresses a media conference at State House. PHOTO | PSCUPresident Uhuru Kenyatta addresses a media conference at State House. PHOTO | PSCU
By NAIRA HABIB

President Uhuru Kenyatta found himself at the bitter end of unforgiving Twitter community who slammed his congratulatory message to the Kenya sevens rugby team.

The president had in a series of tweets praised the sevens rugby team for reaching the semifinals of the Canada Sevens series.

“Well played #Kenya7s. Wish you well in the Semis, I salute @cinjera for his 250th try in #Vancouver7s #Canada7s,” tweeted President Kenyatta.

But a tweep by the name of Eurobond Analyst quickly reminded the President of previously  bypassing the team and awarding ‘unworthy’ individuals with state commendations.

The tweep pointed out to the President how Shujaa players are more deserving of state recognition that those he chose.

In December last year, President Kenyatta conferred Head of State Commendation to an unpopular list that included bloggers Pauline Njoroge, Dennis Itumbi, Robert Alai, Martin Kamotho Njenga better known as Githeri Man and musician Rufftone (real name Roy Smith Mwita).

The hard Twitter tackle on the president prompted hilarious reactions.


