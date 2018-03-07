Former Inspector General of Police Kale Kayihura. PHOTO | COURTESY

A section of Ugandans have organised an ‘eviction’ bash for the country’s former Inspector General of Police, who was surprisingly fired this past weekend.

President Yoweri Museveni on Sunday fired Kale Kayihura as IGP alongside Security Minister Henry Tumukunde via Twitter, in a mini-reshuffle that left the public guessing.

The duo was replaced by Okoth Ocholla and Brigadier Sabiiti Muzeei respectively.

In exercise of powers granted to me by the Constitution, I have appointed Gen Elly Tumwine as the Security Minister. I have also appointed Mr Okoth Ochola as the Inspector-General of Police. He will be deputised by Brig Sabiiti Muzeei — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) March 4, 2018

It is Kayihura’s sacking, however, that seemed to have excited the public.

During his 12-year reign as the police boss, the Uganda Police Force attracted negative publicity following consistent brutal arrests of leading opposition figures including Kiiza Besigye, plus kidnappings and widespread murders.

This could be why some Ugandans are planning a party to formally bid him farewell.

As per some flyers being shared online, the bash is set for the popular Ambience night club in Kampala with revellers expected to part with between Sh300 and Sh800 in entrance fees.

What’s more, the event has even attracted ‘sponsors’ and those wishing to attend have been assured of quality music, drinks and plenty of nyama choma.