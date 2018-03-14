The Chairperson of Pornography Control Committee Dr Annette Kezaabu. PHOTO | COURTESY

Uganda’s Ministry of Education and Sports is in talks with the Directorate of Ethics and Integrity to incorporate pornography in the school curriculum.

According to NTV Uganda, the Chairperson of Pornography Control Committee Dr Annette Kezaabu says this will help children in primary and secondary schools to get ample knowledge about pornography and its effects so as to avoid it.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Ms Kezaabu noted that many people in Uganda are already addicted to pornography through different electronic and print means and vowed to reverse this trend using the anti-pornography law.

Pornography Control Committee plans to incorporate Pornography into School curriculum #NTVNews https://t.co/OXPGSIpWHH pic.twitter.com/6tAPvVUsGh — NTV UGANDA (@ntvuganda) March 13, 2018

Ms Kezaabu added that the directorate is currently sensitizing the public about the anti-pornography law, warning that defaulters will be arrested and prosecuted.

She also said they will be summoning the police officer whose pictures went viral on social media last week to answer charges of distributing pornographic materials.

In 2016, Bridge International academies in Uganda were closed after the government suspected they were teaching pornography and content related to lesbianism and homosexuality.

The low-cost private schools were supported by American billionaires Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook and Bill Gates of Microsoft.