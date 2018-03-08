PHOTO | NATION

Even before National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich disowned an earlier statement attributed to him regarding the state of Kenya’s economy, Kenyans on Twitter were already venting their frustration on the matter.

While addressing the senate on Wednesday, Rotich is reported to have said that the government is currently unable to finance projects and will be tightening its belt by cutting down on expenditures.

Mr Rotich was quoted as blaming last year’s the drawn-out elections and persistent drought for the slow down in businesses which meant less was being generated in the form of tax.

However, on Thursday, the CS rubbished the reports as “fake news”.

On Twitter, emotions run high with Kenyans expressing anger and disappointment with the government.

The CS Rotich should explain what he means that tax collection has been hampered by political and weather related uncertainties.

Tax collection in any country has never been hampered by elections.

If they fell short on the revenue collection why extend Njiraine contract — eugene wandera (@mtrickyski) March 8, 2018

Can Uhuru and CS Rotich explain to the country why #SGR construction is proceeding if Kenya is broke. — Padie (@Padiemwangi) March 8, 2018

CS Rotich 🤑 is basically telling Uhuru his position is redundant weeks after being reappointed. — Padie (@Padiemwangi) March 8, 2018

If CS Rotich is brave enough to admit that Govt is broke, then he should also be able to admit that wastages and GRAND THEFT in Govt is THE CAUSE. Not KRA. Kenyans pay tax heavily. — Owen (@Wyndago) March 8, 2018

Its very painful to pay tax and live in a broke government. Cs Rotich should tell us the Magnitude and Degree of country’s bankruptcy — Dennis (@DennisErot) March 7, 2018