By SYLVANIA AMBANI

Even before National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich disowned an earlier statement attributed to him regarding the state of Kenya’s economy, Kenyans on Twitter were already venting their frustration on the matter.

While addressing the senate on Wednesday, Rotich is reported to have said that the government is currently unable to finance projects and will be tightening its belt by cutting down on expenditures.

Mr Rotich was quoted as blaming last year’s the drawn-out elections and persistent drought for the slow down in businesses which meant less was being generated in the form of tax.

However, on Thursday, the CS rubbished the reports as “fake news”.

On Twitter, emotions run high with Kenyans expressing anger and disappointment with the government.