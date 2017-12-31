Actress Catherine Kamau with her actor husband Philip Karanja during their wedding at the Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club on November 17, 2017. PHOTO | COURTESY

Some got hitched, others broke up while the lucky one tied the knot. So here are the most memorable Kenyan celebrity weddings in 2017.

1. Uhuru’s son Jomo and Achola Ngobi – 2017 will go down as the year the First Family celebrated the union of their first born son Jomo to his girlfriend, Achola Ngobi. The ceremony, which was graced by who’s who in the public service as well as corporate and political circles, took place at the family’s rural home at Ichaweri village in Gatundu South, Kiambu County. On November 26, the couple welcomed a bouncing baby girl who was delivered at Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi.

2. Cecilia Sagini and Victor Peace – The songbird famously decided to kill two birds with one one stone, by wedding her photographer fiancé Victor Peace in a private ceremony, just weeks after ditching secular music for gospel music. The two lovebirds, who attended the same primary school, only started dating later in their adult years and got engaged in 2016 on live TV.

3. Ken Mijungu and Laureen – In April, NTV news anchor Ken Mijungu quit the bachelors’ club and said ‘I do’ to his longtime girlfriend Laureen in a colourful ceremony at Fuschia Gardens in Limuru. The invite-only affair was attended by family and friends including a good number of Mijungu’s colleagues from NTV. Among the groom’s men were fellow news presenters, Dennis Okari, Trevor Ombija and Andrew Ochieng.

Also in attendance during the maroon and gold themed affair were NTV General Manager, Linus Kaikai, NTV News Manager, Emmanuel Juma, presenters Larry Madowo, Dann Mwangi and a host of Mijungu’s colleagues from Nation Media Group.

4. Willis Raburu and Mary – Another media personality who decided to walk down the isle was Citizen TV presenter Willis Raburu who got married to his fiancée Mary in a garden wedding in May. During the wedding, the ever bubbly presenter, who hosts the morning show as well as entertainment show 10 over 10, stayed true to character on his big day with a comical grand entrance to the wedding venue.

5. Bahati and his ‘prayer partner’ – Gospel singer Bahati also decided to tie the knot with his erstwhile ‘prayer partner’ and long-time lover Diana Marua in a private ceremony. “It is official, thank you Jesus. She is lawfully mine, now let the babies come,” is all Bahati had to say on Instagram after the wedding.

6. Sarah Hassan and Martin Dale – In February, former Tahidi High actress Sarah Hassan had also tied the knot with her longtime fiancé Martin Dale at a colourful garden wedding. The invites-only ceremony at Karura forest was witnessed by family, friends and her colleagues in the entertainment industry. Sarah and Martin’s nuptials was attended by who is who in the media and entertainment industry including media mogul, SK Macharia, media personality Amina Abdi, actress Catherine Kamau and fashion blogger Silvia Njoki.

7. Catherine Kamau and Philip Karanja – They year 2017 was also a good one for this acting couple who tied the knot in a high profile wedding at the Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club in November. Catherine is famous for her role as Celina in Mother in-law TV series, while Philip Karanja made a name as one of the lead characters in the high school drama Tahidi High.

8. Paul Ndichu and Evaline Momanyi – Ndichu, the father of former TV anchor Grace Msalame’s twin girls, moved on in May when he married Evaline Momanyi in a lavish ceremony attended by among others his sister in-law former Citizen TV anchor Janet Mbugua Ndichu. What surprised many Kenyas though is the fact that Grace not only allowed her twins to be among the flower girls at the wedding, but also wished her ex husband and his new wife a happy life together.

9. Adelle Onyango and Falgun Bhojakis – In a year full of secret and private weddings, Kiss FM breakfast show presenter Adelle Onyango also walked down the aisle with her husband Falgun Bhojakis at a secret wedding at Redhill heights, Limuru. The silver and white themed ceremony was attended by the couple’s close family members and friends including some of the bride’s colleagues at Radio Africa.