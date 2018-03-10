SGR cabin crew next to the train at boarding bay at Nairobi terminus. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) has advertised positions of train ticket attendants to work on the Nairobi commuter service on a temporary basis.

In a notice on Friday, the corporation said interested and qualified candidates must attach their certificates, a copy of the national identity card, a certificate of good conduct on their applications which should be addressed to the managing director.

“Kenya Railways urgently requires to engage the services of train ticket examiners and ticket clerks to work on the Nairobi commuter service on temporary basis. DEMOTED

“The job entails selling train tickets to the passengers, motor vehicle parking tickets, collecting revenue and reconciling remittances against tickets sold. In addition, the job will require handling customer concerns in the train,” said the notice without indicating the total numbers of applicants required for the job.

The move by the corporation to employ ticket attendants to work on the Nairobi commuter train comes barely a few days after the corporation advertised the positions of almost all its senior managers after they were demoted.

Latest Stories

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus