Tanzanian Chief Whip Tundu Lissu addresses journalists at the Nairobi Hospital on January 5, 2018. He was moved to a Belgian hospital. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Tanzanian fiery opposition MP who was shot and severely injured by unknown gunmen last year is set to undergo his 19th surgery in Belgium.

Singida-East MP Tundu Lissu is slated to undergo the operation at the Leuven University Hospital in Gasthuisberg on March 14.

JOINTS

Unknown gunmen shot Mr Lissu several times as he headed to a meeting of the National Assembly in Dodoma on September 7, 2017.

The government of President John Magufuli, which Mr Lissu criticised, says it is still investigating the attack that was condemned by the international community.

Mr Lissu said on Saturday said he was informed by his medical team that another operation was deemed necessary to speed up recovery of his joints.

“(Doctors) have suggested that the surgery will protect me from the risk of another fracture in the future,” said Mr Lissu who is also the president of the Tanganyika Law Society (TLS).

The surgery will be performed by a team led by two renowned bone-complication specialists in Europe, Prof Stefa Nijs and Prof Willem-Jan Mertsemakers.

“So, you don’t have to worry about the condition of my heath, I am in good and safe hands of my medical team,” read part of Mr Lissu’s statement.

The lawmaker assured the public that he would continue to issue updates on his health.

The firebrand lawmaker—who is also the opposition Chief Whip in the Union Parliament— was flown to Belgium a few weeks ago from Nairobi, Kenya, where he was receiving treatment since September last year.