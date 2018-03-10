KBL Head of Spirits Ann Joy Muhoro cuts the ribbon during the launch of the ‘Win-A-Ride 2’ promotion in Nairobi on March 8, 2018. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) has launched the ‘Win-A-Ride 2’ promotion that targets spirits customers of some of its brands.

On Thursday the company unveiled a nationwide campaign appreciating customers and targeting the spirits’ category which include Smirnoff, J&B, and Black & White whisky brands.

The twelve-week promotion dubbed ‘Win-A-Ride 2’ will see hundreds of consumers win daily and weekly prizes, with two winners driving away with brand new Subaru Imprezas worth over Sh3.5 million each.

Six other winners will take home Sh250,000 each in the National Consumer Promotion (NCP) that will also reward consumers daily.

Speaking, during the launch of the campaign, KBL Head of Spirits Ann Joy Muhoro said: “We are very pleased to announce the second phase of the Win-a-Ride NCP following a successful campaign.”

She said the campaign is meant to appreciate customers during the Easter season adding that it is the only campaign that targets to give equal winning opportunities to different brand consumers.

The first edition of the ‘Win -A-Ride’ campaign in 2016 saw 37-year-old entrepreneur Owen Karanja Kirumba from Nairobi drive away with the grand prize of a brand new Subaru XV valued at Sh4.2 million with a one-year comprehensive insurance cover.



