Stranded students outside the booking office of Guardian Angel bus in Kisumu town on December 03, 2017. PHOTO | RUSHDIE OUDIA

Kenya Red Cross came to the rescue of 39 students who were stranded in Kisumu, a few meters from a night club on Wednesday.

Red Cross Kisumu team dispatched three vehicles to ferry the students to their schools in Siaya and Busia Counties respectively, moments after Daily Nation had sent out a news alert highlighting the plight of the students.

The students had travelled from Nairobi and were on their way to various schools.

OVERNIGHT STAY

Their bus, Guardian Angel KBV 104W, stopped outside its Kisumu town booking office for an overnight stay in line with the recently announced ban on night travel by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).

The booking office stands next to the popular nightclub Barcadia Lounge at the heart of the town.

After a head count, Red Cross Western Regional Logistics Officer Jackson Oduor confirmed that among the stranded were 25 were from Mbaga Girls High School, one from St Anne’s Kisoko, another from Sinyolo Girls and another from Rang’ala Girls in Siaya County.

Two others were from Bishop Okoth Ojolla, another two from Chulaimbo boys and Sinaga Girls (2).

Sawagongo High School, Barding, Hawinga and Selly’s Primary school had one stranded student each.

SPECIAL CARE

“We have to ensure the children reach safely. They are not safe here with many of them being girls who might be needing special care and attention,” said Mr Oduor.

The students were found sitting outside the booking office on the slabs, others on the pavements, while the overwhelmed ones fell asleep on the couches in the waiting lounge.

Some were sleeping inside the bus with other adult passengers.

“We left Nairobi at 10 am and reached Kisumu at 8pm. We were asked to wait until 6am on Thursday to proceed following the ban on night travels,” said one of students.