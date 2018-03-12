Businessman Jimi Wanjigi addresses media outside the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters on February 8, 2018. PHOTO | DAILY NATION

The state will this week make a formal application on withdrawal of criminal charges against city tycoon Jimi Wanjigi.

The state will also withdraw charges against Jimi’s father former cabinet minister Maina Wanjigi.

Jimi is facing charges in relation to dealings with illegal firearms, while his father is accused of failing to keep safe custody of his firearm.

The application to withdraw the charges will be made before a Nyeri court on Thursday, a police officer attached to DCI revealed.

Jimi Wanjigi’s lawyer Kiogora Mugambi said he is aware about the state’s intention, but said he is yet to get a formal notice.

Mr Mugambi insisted that the notice to withdraw the charges be formally filed in court.

The planned withdrawal of the charges emerged hours after the government restored the security it withdrew from opposition MPs.

The State withdrew security detail of 141 opposition MPs over their involvement in Nasa leader Raila Odinga’s mock ‘oath’ as people’s president on January 30.

Jimi Wanjigi was a key financier of Mr Odinga’s presidential campaign in last year’s election.

Mr Odinga last Friday closed ranks with his rival President Uhuru Kenyatta after holding a closed door meeting at Harambee House. The two leaders vowed to work together to foster unity and cohesion in the country.