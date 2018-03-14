during the Association of Kenya Insurers Agents of the Year Awards (AAYA) 2009. PHOTO | FILE

The search for a deputy governor for Nairobi County could finally be over, according to reports from City Hall.

Mr Polycarp Igathe resigned from the position two months ago citing inability to win Governor Mike Sonko’s trust in managing the capital city.

Sources have told Nairobi News that Governor Sonko is set to name businesswoman Ms Agnes Kagure Kariuki as his new deputy.

Sonko is likely to forward Ms Kariuki’s name to the County Assembly on Wednesday or Thursday for approval.

CROWDED LIST

Ms Kariuki, who previously worked at CFC Life Assurance, is said to have emerged top in a crowded list that included former Starehe MP Margaret Wanjiru, former Dagoretti South MP Dennis Waweru and EALA MP and former Kamukunji legislator Simon Mbugua.

Others who were in the short list included current Education and Sports Executive Ms Janet Ouko, former Nairobi senatorial contestant Sussan Silantoi, former Town Clerk John Gakuo and Jubilee party Woman Representative aspirant Karen Nyamu.

“I was reliably informed that she (Ms Kariuki) is the lucky one and that the announcement might come as early as Wednesday,” said the source who sought anonymity.

The position, according to the source, had attracted intense lobbying from the business community and politicians before Ms Kariuki, a Jubilee Party activist, was chosen.

Curiously, flamboyant Nairobi lawyer Donald Korir had previously on his Twitter handle advised Governor Sonko to either pick Ms Kariuki or Joanne Mwangi, the chief executive officer of Professional Marketing Services(PMS).

LEGAL CONCERNS

The appointment of a deputy governor had been held back due to legal concerns on whether governors have powers to appoint a deputy in case one resigns or is deposed.

But the Supreme Court, in a landmark advisory last Friday, cleared the way declaring that the position could be filled by the governor nominating his or her deputy.

The Supreme Court judges argued that the office cannot remain vacant until another election, but could be filled through the governor nominating another name as the deputy assumes office through nomination by the governor and the two offices are inseparable.

Thus, the Court declared that the Governor has 14 days to nominate a person to the office after which the County Assembly, within 60 days, will vote to either reject or allow the individual to assume office.