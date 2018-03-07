Nairobi governor Mike Sonko confers with acting county secretary Leboo Morintat during an executive consultative show at City Hall on January 19, 2018. PHOTO | ANTHONY OMUYA

Well. No one saw this coming. Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has just cleared the last hurdle that has for years stopped the conversion of the Dandora dumpsite into a power plant.

The filth that is Dandora dumpsite is now set to be turned into a renewable energy plant after City Hall acquired a title deed for the land.

BIGGEST HINDRANCE

Acquiring the title deed for the 30-acre land where the dumpsite sits has for years been the biggest hindrance to the establishment of the Sh28 billion power plant.

Former Governor Dr Evans Kidero tried to get the title deed from as early as 2016 but failed.

The lack of a title deed saw German investor — Sustainable Environment Management UG — withdraw from the project.

Appearing before the County Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee on Monday, acting Environment Chief Officer Isaac Muraya said City Hall had finally obtained the title deed and soon the project will take shape.

STEP AHEAD

“I have been informed by the county chief valuer that the title deed is available and is with the acting county secretary Leboo ole Morintat and this assurance has made us go a step ahead in the deal,” said Mr Muraya.

With acquisition of the document, investors can now express interest in bidding for the venture.

Governor Mike Sonko had last year said that plans were underway to build a recycling plant at the dumpsite through a public private partnership process.

The dumpsite was supposed to be relocated to Ruai, but after the efforts failed, the German firm was contracted to instead convert the wastes into methane gas.



