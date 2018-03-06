A screenshot of the video. PHOTO | COURTESY

A song mocking the Kamba community has sparked outrage online with users calling for the arrest of the musicians.

The song titled Ikamba by Isaiah and Waharaka has been sang in Gikuyu. It is believed to be a riposte to Kitui governor’s Charity Ngilu ban on charcoal trade and consequent burning of vehicles ferrying charcoal from Kitui.

Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior has written to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) calling for the arrest of the musicians.

Mutula in both letters urged the two offices to investigate and charge the musicians for ethnic incitement.

“The words used are derogatory, distasteful and unnecessarily provocative and if not pulled down forthwith from the internet they will cause more harm than good,” Mutula wrote.

Kenya Film Classification Board CEO Ezekiel Mutua in a statement said the video contravenes the board’s guideline and should be suspended.

“The song is offensive and distasteful. It’s translation and real meaning and objective is to mock one community and deride it’s members over the ongoing controversy on charcoal burning in Ukambani.

“The song is in bad taste as it generalizes the acts of a few individuals to malign and deride a whole community in the most foul language. It’s a primitive piece of art that contravenes the provisions of Article 33 of the Constitution on Freedom of Expression and amounts to incitement, violence and hate speech,” Mutua wrote.

Social media was livid with rage.

James Kariuki commented; “The song is in bad taste, but that’s their stand as individuals not as kikuyus.”

Gichuki WaKimani added; “It is offensive and irritating. Almost asking what Ole Kaparo deals with if that can’t qualify for his attention.”

Gilax Ngoya wrote; “This must be condemned in the strongest terms possible. Such cheap minds should face the full force of the law in a court of law for justice.”

Mukoma Joel replied; “May NCIC deal with anyone and everyone who has any slighted provocation against any tribe, community or religion.”

Felix Khagali wrote; “I have personally flagged the video on YouTube and I think if we all do the same it will send a strong.”



Latest Stories

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus