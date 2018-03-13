LEFT: Uganda's new Inspector General of Police (IGP) John Martin Okoth Ochola. RIGHT: Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta.

A Twitter account linked to Uganda’s new Inspector General of Police (IGP) John Martin Okoth Ochola was formerly a pro-Jubilee Party account.

The account, @_Ukenyatta, was used during the Kenyan presidential campaign to engage with Jubilee supporters as well as fend off Twitter attacks by the opposition coalition Nasa.

Mr Ochola was appointed the new IGP on March 4 after President Museveni fired Gen Kayihura who had served for 12 years in the police force.

Twitter users have dug out previous tweets, including congratulatory messages to President Kenyatta from other heads of states, posted on the account.

The account has since been made private and some previous tweets deleted.

The Ugandan police force on Tuesday disowned the account.