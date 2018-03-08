Council of Governors Chairman Josephat Nanok (center) flanked by other governors at Council of Governors office in Nairobi. PHOTO JEFF ANGOTE

A Kenyan on Twitter has raised pertinent issues of some governors commuting from Nairobi to their respective counties kick starting a debate on county expenditures.

The tweep questioned why some governors reside in Nairobi and govern in absentia drawing a comparison with how Presidents do not reside in neighbouring countries.

The query ignited a debate on the need for governors to be present in their counties so as to effectively solve problems that the residents face.

Some users however defended their county governors whom they claimed operate from their counties.

The debate featured explanations on how the governors needed to be in the capital city so as to push for allocation from treasury and source for development partners.

Other users criticized some governors for always being in Nairobi just to appear on television shows.

The problem is despite the Constitution being clear on revenue allocation, they have to come and beg in Nairobi. — 🇰🇪 (@AtikaBenjamin) March 7, 2018

I hear you on revenue allocation and disbursement but this is a separate issue. Many (not all) governors are domiciled in Nairobi when they should be attending to county matters in the county for the most part. — O-Ren Ishi’i (@ElayneOkaya) March 7, 2018

No, they should go live in their counties! Hawafanyi kazi. — Victor Clement snr (@ClementSnr) March 8, 2018

muthoki governer tharaka nithi county,anyang nyongo kisumu county they are always attending ntv am live. one even wonders,🤔🤔 or should we say we live in a digital era,i know there are other governors doing the same.. — anthony miks (@AnthonyMikwa) March 7, 2018

They stay in Nairobi because it’s the capital. When they have to get projects funded, they lobby from here. It’s a costly thing yet even devolution hasn’t changed shite — Sande Victor (@I_Am_Ednas) March 8, 2018

Nandi, elgeyo marakwet governors Live in Eldoret. — Victor Clement snr (@ClementSnr) March 8, 2018

Migori’s Okoth Obado operates from his rural home – about 20Km from his office at the County Hqs and only travels to Nairobi whenever there is a function. — Nner® (@Jarnner) March 7, 2018