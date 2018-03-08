Council of Governors Chairman Josephat Nanok (center) flanked by other governors at Council of Governors office in Nairobi. PHOTO JEFF ANGOTECouncil of Governors Chairman Josephat Nanok (center) flanked by other governors at Council of Governors office in Nairobi. PHOTO JEFF ANGOTE
By MWENDE KASUJJA

A Kenyan on Twitter has raised pertinent issues of some governors commuting from Nairobi to their respective counties kick starting a debate on county expenditures.

The tweep questioned why some governors reside in Nairobi and govern in absentia drawing a comparison with how Presidents do not reside in neighbouring countries.

The query ignited a debate on the need for governors to be present in their counties so as to effectively solve problems that the residents face.

Some users however defended their county governors whom they claimed operate from their counties.

The debate featured explanations on how the governors needed to be in the capital city so as to push for allocation from treasury and source for development partners.

Other users criticized some governors for always being in Nairobi just to appear on television shows.