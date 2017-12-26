The Chairman of Atheists in Kenya Harrison Mumia during a past appearance in a Nairobi court. PHOTO | PAUL WAWERU

Are you a student who scored E in Religious Studies and feel like you’re among the worst performers in this 2017 KCSE?

Then you have every reason to smile. The Atheists In Kenya shall be rewarding you with a token of sh10,000.

In a press statement sent to media houses on Tuesday morning, AIK President Mr Harrison Mumia said students who scored poorly in the subject had not failed.

“We are offering a token of Ksh10, 000 to top two students who scored grade E in religious studies (i.e CRE/HRE) in the just concluded KCSE 2017 examinations.”

“We call on the Education Secretary to heed our call and abolish CRE/ IRE and HRE from out curriculum and institute requisite reforms in religious education in Kenya,” the statement said.

According to Mr Mumia, the sh10, 000 reward is in line with AIK objectives to promote religious skeptism and to push for reforms in religious studies in Kenya.

Atheists in Kenya for a year now have been calling for the abolishment of religious studies in schools.

“Religious studies should be replaced with a broader, less instructive and more educative curriculum,” Mr Mumia said.



