Saumu Sonko and her former boyfriend Benson Gatu. FILE PHOTO

Saumu Sonko’s baby daddy Benson Gatu on Thursday penned an emotional message to his daughter Sasha.

Ben who dated Governor Mike Sonko’s first born daughter Saumu before their break up in 2017 wrote how Baby Sasha changed many people’s lives.

First in his list was how the baby “made some people grandfathers and grandmothers.”

Perhaps a message to Governor Sonko who flaunted Sasha as his first grandchild priding himself in how he was a hippy grandpa.

Ben’s message to his daughter featured his good wishes for her in life.

Saumu too penned a message for her daughter on her first message expressing her love for the little one.

The couple broke up even before their baby was born and Ben quickly moved on to start a relationship with Murang’a governor’s daughter Racheal Wanja.

Saumu, during the break up, accused Ben of dating politicians’ daughter’s for his political interests as he unsuccessfully vied for Mathioya MP.



Latest Stories

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus