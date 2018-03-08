National Treasury CS Henry Rotich(left) and his Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge at a past press briefing at Treasury building. PHOTO | FILE

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich has disowned his earlier comments of the state of Kenya’s economy, which had revealed that the government is running on empty.

Mr Rotich on Wednesday revealed to the Senate Committee on Finance and Budget of a gaping Sh84 billion budget hole that will lead to spending cuts. He blamed the Kenya Revenue Authority’s (KRA) poor tax collections and a prolonged electioneering period for economic slowdown.

However on Thursday, a bullish Mr Rotich dismissed reports that the government is broke as “fake news”.

He said that governments do not go broke.

He added that the recent Sh200 billion harvested from Euro-bond is enough to keep the country afloat.

” How can the CEO of a broke company keep giving money?” he posed. He made the remarks during the ‘Girls Matter‘ event at the KICC in Nairobi

The event was attended by about 2000 young women, mostly entrepreneurs.

This was the third installment of the ‘Girls Matter’ series of events where women are given an opportunity to be heard by the government.