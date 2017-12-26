Safaricom Chief Executive Officer Bob Collymore. PHOTO | FILE

Safaricom chief executive Bob Collymore has spoken out for the first time on his medical leave, assuring Kenyans that he is doing well, a month after he left for specialized treatment for an undisclosed ailment.

Mr Collymore was responding to a tweep who wanted to know how he is fairing.

@kwanjohi had asked; “Good morning @SafaricomLtd, how’s @bobcollymore doing.”

To which the Safaricom boss answered by saying that he was doing well.

“I’m doing very well. Thanks for asking and a Happy Christmas to you and yours,” replied Mr Collymore.

I’m doing very well. Thanks for asking and a Happy Christmas to you and yours. https://t.co/pxPucK7Eb2 — Bob Collymore (@bobcollymore) December 23, 2017

This prompted an avalanche from people including the Nairobi deputy governor Polycarp Igathe and Tourism Secretary Najib Balala who sent goodwill messages to Mr Collymore.

@tunajibu said; “Bob, wishing you a quick recovery. Our prayers are with my friend. Merry Christmas.”

@mwalimuchurchil tweeted; “Wishing you well. Merry Christmas to you and your family.”

@IgathePolucarp wrote; “Glad to hear!!!! Been praying for you & your family & wishing you well. Have an awesome Christmas!”

@mohammedhersi commented; “Get well soon Bob. We have you in our prayers. Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year 2018.”

@pobath said; “Bob, excellent news. Best wishes for festive season and look forward to seeing you in +254 soon.”

Bob Collymore joined Telecommunication company Safarcom in 2010 as the Chief Executive Officer.