Safaricom Chief Executive Officer Bob Collymore. PHOTO | FILE
By SYLVANIA AMBANI

Safaricom chief executive Bob Collymore has spoken out for the first time on his medical leave, assuring Kenyans that he is doing well, a month after he left for specialized treatment for an undisclosed ailment.

Mr Collymore was responding to a tweep who wanted to know how he is fairing.

@kwanjohi had asked; “Good morning @SafaricomLtd, how’s @bobcollymore doing.”

To which the Safaricom boss answered by saying that he was doing well.

“I’m doing very well. Thanks for asking and a Happy Christmas to you and yours,” replied Mr Collymore.

This prompted an avalanche from people including the Nairobi deputy governor Polycarp Igathe and Tourism Secretary Najib Balala who sent goodwill messages to Mr Collymore.

@tunajibu said; “Bob, wishing you a quick recovery. Our prayers are with my friend. Merry Christmas.”

@mwalimuchurchil tweeted; “Wishing you well. Merry Christmas to you and your family.”

@IgathePolucarp wrote; “Glad to hear!!!! Been praying for you & your family & wishing you well. Have an awesome Christmas!”

@mohammedhersi commented; “Get well soon Bob. We have you in our prayers. Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year 2018.”

@pobath said; “Bob, excellent news. Best wishes for festive season and look forward to seeing you in +254 soon.”

Bob Collymore joined Telecommunication company Safarcom in 2010 as the Chief Executive Officer.