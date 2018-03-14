Governor Mike Sonko at a meeting with members of his cabinet at City Hall. PHOTO | FILE

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has excited social media after ordering members of his cabinet to attend daily 5am meetings at his office.

The governor announced the order through a Facebook post. The meetings will run from 5am to 7am.

Sonko warned of unspecified measures that will be meted on members of his executive who abscond or arrive later than the agreed time.

“5:00-7:00AM I will be meeting my Executive Members in my office for daily routine meeting. Any Executive Member coming past the agreed time then, some ‘measures’ shall be applied. MbelePamoja,” posted Governor Sonko.

The post attracted different reactions, with most people telling the governor of problems in their various constituencies.

On Tuesday Sonko surprised the public after giving out his phone number and encouraging Nairobians to talk to him through phone calls and text messages between 5am and 7:30am.

