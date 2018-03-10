Four storey building collapsed in Kariobangi, Nairobi on March 10, 2018. PHOTO | KENYA RED CROSS

Nairobi authorities responded to a building collapse in Kariobangi on Saturday morning.

All tenants who lived in the four-storey building were evacuated before the collapse and no casualties were reported, officials said.

“There were no casualties, but property got destroyed,” Ms Noella Musundi of Kenya Red Cross said.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko visited the scene early Saturday.

“We have managed to rescue all the tenants. No casualties, thanks to Almighty God,” he said.

According to residents, cracks began to appear on the building around 10pm Friday. They evacuated before the building came down at 2.30am.

Many buildings in Nairobi’s Eastlands have been listed by the National Construction Authority as dangerous to occupy.



